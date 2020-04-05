Home

Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
Marlow Preston Obituary
PRESTON, Marlow Marlow Preston lived a full and successful life. He met and married his high school sweetheart, and they enjoyed almost 54 years of love and devotion. Graduating with a B.A. and J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin, he was a diehard Longhorn to his core. He rose to the top 5% of Texas lawyers and was honored with "Super Lawyer" status in both 2005 and 2006 by the Texas Monthly publication and his colleagues. Known for his national leadership in the fight to protect the rights of consumer debtors, he was proud of his ability to create a career of fighting for "the little guy" in his practice of consumer bankruptcy in Central Texas. He is survived by his beloved wife, his only daughter and her husband of 27 years, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care of Dr. John S. Murray; Dr. Carlos Rubin de Celis and his nurse Roxanna Sparks; Dr. Courtney Sheinbein and his nurse Yvonne Marquez; Dr. Cody Gomez; Dr. Carl Lauryssen; St. David's Hospitals in Round Rock and Georgetown. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts are appreciated in lieu of flowers and may be made to Wellspring United Methodist Church, 6200 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633 You may share a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
