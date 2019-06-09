HENLEY, Marna L. Marna Louise Henley, second of three daughters of William C. and Alma Miller Harvey, passed away peacefully at The Legacy of Georgetown on June 5, 2019. She is survived by two sons, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Born May 7, 1924, in Commerce, Texas, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Elna Davidson of Forney, Texas, and Naoma Hillhouse of Memphis, TN, and her husband of 66 years, Henry Kethley Henley. Mrs. Henley graduated from Commerce High School in 1940 and met her future husband at East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce. She worked for the US Department of Labor in Dallas until 1945, when she married. The family lived in Kerens and Grand Saline before moving to Austin in 1952, where they lived for 37 years. Mrs. Henley was a member of First United Methodist Church and St. Johns United Methodist Church in Austin. She was a junior high Sunday School teacher, president of St. Johns' Women's Society of Christian Service, served as a Campus Ministries representative and on the church's Official Board. In 1989, she and her husband moved to Round Rock, where they joined Round Rock First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Henley was a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international women's social, cultural and service organization; the Pioneer Literary Club of Kerens; the Texas A&M University Mothers' Club and the military Reserve Officers Wives Club. She also wrote the first history of Goodall H. Wooten Elementary School in Austin. Family graveside services will be in the veterans' section of the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary