MANN, Marneen Elizabeth Redfearn Marneen Mann, age 74, died peacefully after a long battle with Cancer on December 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her mother Betty Redfearn age 96, husband of 55 yrs, Roy Mann, their three children and spouses, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her father and one brother. In lieu of funeral services, Marneen desired a Celebration of Her Life which will be held in the Spring. Donations can be made in her honor to Texas Oncology at: https://www.texasoncologyfoundation.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020