GUERRERO, Mary Jane Mary Jane Guerrero, 48 was born on October 17, 1971 in Austin, Texas was called to her Eternal Life on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Johnston High School in Austin, Texas. Mary Jane was a survivor of breast cancer but, brain cancer defeated her. She loved turtles and throughout her chemo and radiation process she never lost faith. Two years ago she beat breast cancer. Even through her battle she would always lend a helping hand to others and support others. She was preceded in death by her loving brother, Chico Guerrero. Mary Jane is survived by her son, JohnBrandon Guerrero; parents, Natividad and Mary Guerrero; siblings, Lee Roy Guerrero, Julieann Guerrero; nieces and nephews, Annalicia Guerrero, Ashley Guerrero, Chato Guerrero, Gabriel Guerrero, Leianna Guerrero, Christopher Galvan, Jr., Christina Galvan, Lucrecia Guerrero along with numerous aunts and uncles. Also her childhood friend, Morena who was there with the family till the last day. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com