A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Marry Jo Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Mary Jo Mary Jo Williams, 81, of Austin, died Thursday, January 23rd. She was born in Taylor, TX on March 6, 1938, a daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Campell) Earl and William Earl, Sr. Mary was a great church worker and retired from I.R.S. after many years of employment. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be11 AM on Saturday, February 8th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor M.C. Walker of 19th Street Baptist Church officiating and her cousin Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays proclaiming the Word. Interment at Hopewell Cemetery in Round Rock, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 7th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Mary Jo had preplanned her services with her adopted brother, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin and gave him exact strict instructions on how to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence. She also warned what would happen if her instructions were not followed!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020
