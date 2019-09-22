|
CORRALES, Marsha Jane Marsha Jane (Stewart) Corrales (70) went home to heaven to be with Jesus on Sept 6, 2019 at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, TX. She was born in 1948 in San Francisco, CA to Dorothy (Veal) and Mickey O. Stewart and lived most of her life in San Antonio and Austin, TX. Marsha loved the Lord and served Him anywhere He led her. She was a great teacher of the Bible, a giver of her time, material goods, and love. She liked adventures, planning trips and events, and teaching Bible study. Marsha attended school in San Antonio and received her BA at Mid-America University. She was very excited that she recently completed her Masters Degree in Christian Theology at the Luther Rice University in May 2019. She had been accepted and had just begun classes for her Doctorate at Liberty University. Marsha was the manager of a very successful real estate operation and a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church for 20 years where she made lifelong friends and memories. She was pre-deceased by her mother, father, and her brother Michael Stewart. She is survived by her church family, several cousins, relatives, and good friends. We will honor her life with a celebration service to be held on Sept. 28th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Fairview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marsha's name to Fairview Baptist Church, 5606 S First St, Austin, TX 78745.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019