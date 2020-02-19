|
|
|
REED, Marshall Pleasant Marshall died on February 14, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, best friend and lifelong sweetheart, Margaret A. "Butch" Reed, of 67 years, his daughter, Denise Braun and her husband, John, his granddaughter, Staci Dosch and her husband, Nathan, two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Toryn and many close family and friends. His Celebration of Life service will be on February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Burnet, 108 S. Vanderveer, Burnet Texas 78611. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020