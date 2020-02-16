|
MOORE, Martha Jo Owen 94, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas, with children at her side. Martha was preceded in death by her husband David "Dave" William Moore in 1992. Martha was born on December 6, 1925 in Sylvester, Texas, but moved to Odessa, Texas, with parents William Homer Owen and Hettie Mae Gee and brother Curtis Owen during the Great Depression. She was an accomplished pianist early in life. She met her future husband Dave Moore while he was training as a bombardier in Odessa during World War II. Martha and Dave lived in various cities and towns in Texas, Arkansas, and New Mexico as they raised a family. Martha's creative skills and talent as a seamstress were well known in the family. Among other creations, she made beautiful wedding dresses for both her daughters. Martha spent almost 47 years in Baytown, Texas where, among other activities, she was a member of the 39 Study Club, volunteered at San Jacinto Hospital, and was active in the Baytown Heritage Society. She was a long-term member of Grace United Methodist Church where she regularly played piano for her Sunday School class. With a wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit, she was warm, welcoming, and hated to be burden to anyone (she wasn't). She will be missed. The family is particularly grateful for the care and attention she received from the Brookdale staff and her personal caregivers. She is survived by Marnee Moore Loftin (wife of Patrick Loftin), Rebecca "Becky" Moore Eckerman (wife of David Eckerman), David Moore, Jr. (husband of Judy Mataya), and Michael Owen Moore (husband of Sara Hope Franks). Her grandchildren are Elyse Loftin Reed (wife of Mike Reed), Michael Loftin, Michael Tracy "Trey" Eckerman (husband of Danielle Barnhouse Eckerman), John Eckerman (husband of Cara Crowe), and Matthew Moore (husband of Rachel Martin). Great-grand-children include Cole Reed, Caleb Reed, Emma Grace Reed, Braden Eckerman, and Ellie Eckerman. A celebration of Martha's life will be held among family and friends at Brookdale Spicewood Springs (4401 Spicewood Springs in Austin, Texas) at 1:30 pm on February 24, 2020. Please consider donations to a charity in lieu of flowers. Notes of condolences may be left at: https://www.beckchapels.com/obituary/martha-moore Private graveside services for the family will be held in Baytown on March 13.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020