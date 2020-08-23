BASS, Martha Ann Martha Ann Bass of Cedar Park, Texas lived a full life, born 6/20/1939 to 8/17/2020. Martha was called home to our heavenly father Monday, early morning. She was an inspiration for people to live with respect and love. She is survived by her brother, Ron Porter, and his family of New Braunfels, Texas. Also, by daughter Pamela and her husband Lee Ortiz, and her 3 joys of life, her grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, and Matthew Ortiz. Martha is following in passing by her husband Paul L Bass, whom she was married to for 53 years, and her daughter Paula B Nino, who recently passed away in April, who is survived by her husband Ray Nino. Martha lived a long and fulfilling life.



