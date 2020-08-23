1/1
Martha Ann Bass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BASS, Martha Ann Martha Ann Bass of Cedar Park, Texas lived a full life, born 6/20/1939 to 8/17/2020. Martha was called home to our heavenly father Monday, early morning. She was an inspiration for people to live with respect and love. She is survived by her brother, Ron Porter, and his family of New Braunfels, Texas. Also, by daughter Pamela and her husband Lee Ortiz, and her 3 joys of life, her grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, and Matthew Ortiz. Martha is following in passing by her husband Paul L Bass, whom she was married to for 53 years, and her daughter Paula B Nino, who recently passed away in April, who is survived by her husband Ray Nino. Martha lived a long and fulfilling life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved