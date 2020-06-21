MILLER, Martha Ann Martha Ann Miller passed away peacefully at home, in Austin, Texas on June 5th 2020 at the age of 64. Markey was born in Farmville, Virginia and raised in Lexington, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Louis "Weenie" Miller and Martha "Betty" Miller and her favorite dog, Shiner. Markey is survived by her five siblings who loved her and will miss her deeply; Chip, Tish, Charlie, David, and Danny. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews that she adored; Charles, Elizabeth, Michael, Rachel, Katherine, John, Tim, and Sarah, who all loved and admired her greatly. Champ, her beloved dog, will miss his person. Markey went to Lexington High School and graduated in 1974. After high school she attended William and Mary and other schools during her adventures in Arizona and Colorado. She graduated from William and Mary with a degree in English. She went on to work in Washington D.C. as a paralegal in a downtown law firm. She was able to continue working for the same firm when she moved to Austin in 1983. She enjoyed her time preparing for and assisting lawyers at trial and she excelled at her job. After her time as a paralegal, Markey went on to work at Austin Animal Center where she found her true passion for taking care of animals. She was always willing to go the extra mile and do the hard jobs around the shelter if it meant a better life for the animals. She made sure every animal had the comfort of a soft blanket in their kennels. For many years, she would wake up early to ride her bike down to the Town Lake Animal Shelter to fulfill her mission of loving and caring for the dogs. Markey was one of the kindest and most generous people you would ever cross paths with. After she left the animal shelter she continued to show her support by sending food, toys, and treats for the animals and the staff. Markey was fiercely independent. She was strong willed, intelligent, and opinionated. Her curious mind was an inspiration to all and she was constantly learning about something new to pass on. Markey loved books and was always reading. She was an amazing storyteller and had a remarkable memory. Markey would constantly challenge people to be better for others and themselves. She would not hesitate to share her thoughts. Her progressive mind paired with her strong opinions was a force to be reckoned with. Markey believed in the goodness of humanity and wanted people to see the world how she saw it. Her strong moral compass was a guiding light in her life. She inspired many with her hard work and selfless dedication. Material possessions were not important to Markey; she gave generously and freely. She touched hearts with her love and compassion. Martha Ann left the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Austin Animal Center or go walk a dog in her honor.



