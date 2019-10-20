|
CLARK, Martha Ann Phyllis Martha Ann Phyllis "Granny" Clark, age 79, passed away on Monday, October, 14, 2019 at St. David's South Medical Center, Austin, TX after a brief illness. She was born April 2, 1940 in Cleveland, OH. Martha was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and great aunt who was loved by all who knew her. Martha earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1962. She was an elementary school teacher in Decatur, IL until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, Martha relocated to Florida. Florida always held a special place in her heart as her parents retired there and many a family vacation was spent there. In 2005, she moved to Austin, TX. Martha had a passion for working with children. In retirement, she was employed part-time as a daycare worker and was a frequent volunteer in the Austin school system and library. Martha was an incredibly giving person who was very active at Bethany Lutheran, her church home. She was an avid knitter who particularly enjoyed knitting hats and blankets for babies. She was a huge baseball fan and attended many games. She loved to travel and relished her time visiting and vacationing with family members. Martha is survived by her sons, Brian (Susan) Lappin of Union, KY, Michael (Laurie) Clark, of Austin, TX, and her loving grandchildren, Rachael, Daniel, Cameron and Avery. She is also survived by her sister Diane (Allen) Davis of Charleston, IL and her brother Robert (Sharon) Warner of Titusville, FL, in addition to numerous beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Ethel Warner and granddaughter, Emily Lappin. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 26 at 4:00pm at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr Austin, TX. A Reception for friends and family will follow 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G Komen Foundation or the Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019