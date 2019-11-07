|
BUTLER, Martha "Jean" Martha "Jean" Butler, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 3rd 2019. She was born in Meridian Texas on August 5th, 1926. She and her beloved sister Jane were fraternal twins and the last of five children born to Robert Virgil and Alma Tittle Butler. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jane Krause and Elizabeth Pavlik; brothers Robert Butler and James Butler. Aunt Jean is survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Butler, Nieces and Nephews Robert Pavlik (Barbara), Hugh Krause (Theresa), David Krause (Debbie), Terry Krause, Chuck Williams (Chris), Jamie Burkett, Keren McElrath (Richard) and Victoria (Leeta) Butler. She is also survived by multiple Great Nieces and Nephews and Great Great Nieces and Nephews. Jean professed her love of Christ and was baptized early in life. She became a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church in 1945, where she was a faithful member until she fell ill. She met many lifelong friends in her Sunday School class and loved each of them. Jean worked for the State of Texas Department of Health and Human Services and retired in 1985 at age 59. Jean had many dogs and cats over the years that she loved dearly. In 1999 she started a fund at Love Animal Hospital, in memory of her beloved German Shepherd, Annie. The fund's name "Annie's Fund" was set up to help families who can't afford medical care for their pets and has helped many families over the years. In addition to her love of her family, friends and pets, Jean loved her church, Sunday school, music, hymns and the patriotic music at Hyde Park Baptist on the Fourth of July. She was an avid gardener. As a young woman she took flight lessons and learned to fly before she got her driver's license. She loved to travel and had many memorable trips with her sister, sister-in-law and church friends. She played softball and bowled winning many trophies. She was a wonderful southern cook who loved to have family over for delicious meals and desserts. Fudge and pralines were saved for Christmas and no one could refuse. The family would like to thank her loving and compassionate caregivers Lupe Gonzalez, Yolanda Llamas, and Marilyn Butler. Special thanks go to Lori and Ron with Texas Home and Health and Marcia Landin, Austin Geriatric Specialists. We would also like to thank her loving neighbors Karl and Diane Burkett who were there for her many times early in the morning and late at night. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Many family members and friends were named for Jean. She was the Matriarch of our family and will be missed by all. Services will be at Harrell's Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin Texas 512.443.1366 on Friday November 8th with visitation at 10:00 followed by funeral services at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hyde Park Baptist Church, Texas Home Health Hospice, Annie's Fund at Love Animal Hospital on Brodie Lane, or to . Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019