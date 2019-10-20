|
FIELDS, Martha Ann Martha Ann (Mayfield) Fields, age 90, of Austin, Texas died October 16, 2019. She was born August 1, 1929 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Hazel B. and Charles R. Mayfield. Martha graduated from Franklin College in 1951 after marrying John J. Fields on April 1, 1951. Martha's first job was teaching religious education in public school in Indianapolis. She had many jobs throughout life, but retired in her favorite position as a pre-school teacher's aid at Hope Children's Center in Austin. The accomplishment that brought her the most joy was being a mother of 3, grandmother ('Nanny') of 7, and great-grandmother to 3. She volunteered throughout her life contributing many hours to Tri-Kappa, PEO, Highland Park Baptist Church, and Assistance League of Austin Thrift House. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth and husband Geoffrey T. Erwin, MD of Austin, and son James J. Fields of Marble Falls. She is also survived by grandchildren Andrew Erwin and wife Rachel of Georgetown, Alexander Erwin of Atlanta, Timothy F. Fields and Caroline Fields of Georgetown, John M., Patrick, and Jacob Fields of Hallettsville, and great-grandchildren Emery, Hayes and Parker Beth Erwin of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her son J.T. Fields and brother C.R. "Bob" Mayfield. Thank you to the loving caregivers of Sundance Memory Care and Hospice Austin. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Martha's life on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2:00pm at Highland Park Baptist Church 5206 Balcones Drive, Austin, Texas 78731. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Martha by making donations to "Operation School Bell" at www.Assistanceleague.org/Austin/ or by mail at 4901 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas 78756 or to Highland Park Baptist Church at www.HPBCAustin.org or by mail at the address above.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019