BLOMQUIST, Martha Leach Martha Leach Blomquist died peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Martha was born in Henderson, Texas in 1936 as the first child of Lewis and Mable Leach. She grew up in Highlands, Texas and graduated from Baytown High School in 1954. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she was an active member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in 1958 with a B.A. in Education and in 1980 earned a Masters of Education from the University of Houston. Martha served as an elementary school teacher in Houston for 35 years as a language arts specialist. She was especially interested in whole language theory and delighted in teaching first time readers. She was also active in the Houston Opera Guild and the Houston Symphony League for many years and after moving to Austin supported the Austin Symphony. Martha was a faithful Christian and active participant in her faith community. Most recently a member of Northwest Hills United Methodist Church in Austin, she served as a Stephen Minister, taught children's Sunday school, participated in Bible studies and helped establish a youth scholarship fund in her mother's name. Martha was happiest with her family. She is survived by her husband Roger Blomquist and children Nancy Binford, Lea Moody, Michael Blomquist, Kirk Blomquist and Eric Blomquist and their spouses. She will be sorely missed by her eight grandchildren: Maddie Hartgraves, Jacob Moody, Emily Binford, Noah Binford, Claire Blomquist, Megan Blomquist, Nathan Blomquist and Lauren Blomquist. She also has a host of extended family and friends who have been a comfort and solace to her over many years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Northwest Hills United Methodist Church, 7050 Village Center Drive 78731 in Austin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northwest Hills Methodist Church Youth Scholarship Fund or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019