POPE, Martha Lucille "Johnson" Martha Lucille "Johnson" Pope of Webberville, beloved Mother and Nanny, was called home to Jesus at the age of 88 on September 8th, 2020. Lucille was born October 12, 1931, in Austin, Texas to Julius Fritz and Beulah Thurman Johnson. She was one of five children. She married the love of her life, Wiley B. Pope Jr., on February 17th, 1947. She was a loving and devoted wife and celebrated 63 years of marriage upon his passing in December of 2010. She loved fashion and of course that meant she loved to shop. She set such a high standard to look her best. She never showed her age and that is one thing she said no one should ever ask a lady. She had an addiction of denim, leopard, camo, jewelry, and boots. She worked at Callahan's General Store for more than twenty years where she was known to so many as "Lucy" or the "Boot Lady". Nanny loved and treasured her family. She is survived by her four children: daughter Linda Pope of Webberville; daughter Donna & husband Carl Dahlstrom of Buda; daughter Becky & husband Clay Hohertz of Webberville; son Trey Pope & wife Mona of Fulshear. Grandchildren: Amy & Manuel Elizondo of Webberville; Leigh Anne Dahlstrom & David Armstrong of Bastrop; Scott & Shannon Dahlstrom of Buda; Jake Hohertz of Webberville; Josh & Tabitha Hohertz of Briarcliff; Peyton Pope of Fulshear. Great-Grandchildren: Savanna; Jaclyn & Skyler; Carleigh; Ty & Dakota. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Autumn, Tegan, Knox and Blakelee. A sister in law, Camilla Sanders of Austin. A niece, Darla & husband Dan Latham, and nephew Carl Sanders of Austin. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at 1:00pm with Memorial Services following at 2:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail Austin, TX 78745, (512) 443-1366 Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
