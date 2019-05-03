CLUETT, Martha McGranahan Martha McGranahan Cluett died April 21st, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. She was born in Loveland, Colorado September 27th, 1961. A graduate of Houston School of Performing and Visual Arts and Rice University, Martha was known for her sense of humor and musical talent. An employee for Santa Fe Public Schools, she was a resource to countless teachers, ancillary staff, and other district staff members in their efforts to support children in our community that had the greatest need. A member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Austin, TX and St. Bede's in Santa Fe, NM, she found community through her faith and family. She is survived by her daughters, Emily McGranahan of Austin, TX and Camilla Cluett, currently serving in the Peace Corps in Togo, West Africa, her husband Cary Cluett, as well as her sisters Karen, Dian, Susan, and brother John. A funeral will be held at All Saints' Episcopal in Austin, TX May 4th 2019 at 1:00 pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary