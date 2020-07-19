SCOTT, Martha Mozelle Head Martha Mozelle Head Scott (October 14, 1918 - July 16, 2020) was born in the heart of the Spanish flu pandemic and passed peacefully during the Covid-19 pandemic. Regardless of the somber time she entered the world, she did not squander a single day and fill her life with interesting people, marveled at the wonders of the world, found beauty in simplicity, and was at all times surrounded by a loving family. She was born in Rule, TX to Lela (Couch) Head and Duncan Harrison Head. Both the Head and Couch families were early settlers of Haskell County. Her father ran the cotton gins and was successful until the Dust Bowl and Great Depression created lean times. Martha didn't let that stop her, she taught herself how to play tennis in high school and went on to be a district champion. She lamented that tennis was the only sport girls were allowed to play at her school; she would have liked to have played more sports. After graduating from high school, she stayed in Haskell to help the family instead of going to college. While working at the department store on the town square, she saw a young man drive into town in a new car, wearing a freshly pressed suit and she knew in an instant that she was destined to leave town with him. True to her word, she married Walter L. Scott in February 1939. Martha often said, "We were like babes in the woods setting off on the grand adventure of life." That adventure took them to Washington D.C. when Walter landed a job with the Department of Agriculture. The international community, the history, and culture of D.C. enchanted Martha. During World War II, Walter made a mad dash to drive Martha, their two young children, plus one on the way, back to Texas. Walter feared he would be drafted, and she and the children would be stuck in D.C. Back in Haskell, she crammed into a small house with her parents, sister, and the kids. After the war they settled first in Greenville, and then Nacogdoches where they immersed in the community. Martha was elected as one of the first women to serve on the Nacogdoches School Board. When the African American school requested a school board member attend an annual function- she went. The schoolteachers told her she was the first school board member to ever attend. Martha was appalled by the conditions of the school. She stood up to the school board and demanded that the African American school be funded to repair the building and purchase new books for the students. Public schools were not yet integrated. She always had a deep sense of fairness and equity for all people, especially Native Americans. In 1961 adventure knocked again. The family jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand. Walter worked for the Agency of International Development to collaborate with Thai farmers to improve farming methods and outputs. They spent 7 years in Thailand and another 5 years in Laos. Never idle, Martha went to work for Air America. Discovering the warehouse was not run efficiently, she organized a group of women to assist with filling the orders the service men in the field requested. She received countless letters thanking her for improving the system so paramount to their survival. They returned to Texas in 1971 and retired in Lakeway to be close to their adult children and arriving grandchildren. They again immersed themselves in the community; playing golf, bridge, and volunteering for everything including the Lakeway Democrats. Martha's beloved Walter passed in 1998. She did not settle for sitting quietly waiting to join him. She traveled to Greece with her daughter and granddaughter, went on adventures with the Solos Club, and traveled the great cities of Europe with friends. She didn't just look on the bright side of life, she lived there. Martha is survived by her children: Valarie Scott Bristol, Steve & Judy Scott, Michael Scott, Phillip & Marylee Scott. Grandchildren: Mark Bristol & Jennifer C., Jennifer L. Bristol & Thomas Nilles, Chase & Katie Scott. Great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Walter, Liam, and Riley. No service is planned at this time due to Covid. Donations can be made at: Travis Audubon or the Lakeway Church.



