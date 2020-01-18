Home

Martha P. Herschap


1936 - 2020
HERSCHAP, Martha P. Martha P. Herschap was born April 13, 1936 in Laredo, Texas to Francis and Lettabrook Kohutek. She passed away on January 14, 2020. Martha grew up in Oilton and Bruni, Texas and graduated from Bruni High School in 1954. She married Billy Herschap on June 18, 1954. In 1972, Martha and Billy moved their family to Bastrop, Texas. Billy passed away in December 2018. Martha is survived by: son Stewart Herschap and wife Elizabeth, daughter Elizabeth Kana and husband Roy, son Billy Jon Herschap, and daughter Victoria Fielder; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Melissa Herschap, wife of Billy Jon. Vistation Monday January 20, from 9am to 10am at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, Bastrop, Texas with a Celebration of Life beginning at 10am. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 18, 2020
