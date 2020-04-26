|
SCALLON, Martha Martha Ann Ferguson Scallon, a devoted wife of fifty-six years and a loving, gracious, and supporting mother of seven children died peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the age of eight-eight. Born December 2nd, 1931, in Dallas, Texas to parents John and Ethel Ferguson. She was predeceased by her parents and husband. Martha is survived by her children; Tib III and Chantel Scallon, Marti Scallon, J and Kellye Scallon, Shaunna Marie Scallon, Kate and Jim Parisi, Michael and Angi Scallon, Chris and Christine Scallon. Grandchildren; Andrew and Alex Matthews, Emily, Benjamin, Grace and William Klema, Sarah and Jacob Parisi, Drake, Colby, and Blayne Scallon, Ryan Isabel and Clark Scallon, and Emma Jo Lynn Scallon. Great grandchild; Aramaea Ross Klema. She is also survived by her brother-n-law Charles Scallon, sister-n-law, Darlene Scallon, and cousins Martha Jane and Gary Fields. Martha graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She married her beloved husband, Wilfred David Scallon, Jr. on December 28th, 1953. They moved to Austin, Texas in 1959 to open the Moore Burger restaurant on the University of Texas campus. Martha spent many years as an exceptional seamstress and spent the last fifteen years volunteering in a variety of organizations at Emmaus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Emmaus Catholic Parish, , or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. A memorial Mass will be held for Martha at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020