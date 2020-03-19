|
JOHNSON, Martha Smith Martha Smith Johnson ended her earthly journey and began heavenly peace on March 16, 2020. Her kindness, positivity, joyfulness, and strength will be missed by all who knew her. She was born April 20, 1939, in Liberty Hill, Texas to Harve Augustus Smith and Georgia Maxwell Smith. She was a graduate of Austin High School and a lifetime Austinite. She was also a member of The First Baptist Church of Austin. Martha was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers Elmo Smith, Glen Smith, Thomas Smith and sister-in-law Jimmie Sue Smith, Donald Ray Smith; sister Bernice Smith Gurley and her loving husband of thirty-one years, Eugene Edward Johnson. She is survived by her son, Dearl Croft, and wife, Debby Croft of Cedar Creek, Texas; daughter Sonja Johnson Long and husband Brent Long of Austin, Texas; granddaughters Keira Vardell and Lyndsey Long; great-grandchildren Ean Denton and Madden Denton; brother-in-law Jessie Gurley and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private service, due to the pandemic will be held and officiated by Doug Keenan on March 20, 2020, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks, Austin, Texas. At a later date, we will have a celebration of Martha's life and a gathering of family and friends at her daughter's home in Austin. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please join us in celebrating Martha's life by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com//au/martha-johnson-9087078 where you can share a message or memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 19, 2020