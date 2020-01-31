|
HARTLEY, Martha Webster 67, passed away peacefully at sunrise on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. It was a beautiful sky full of color and light, just like her. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 13pm at Anderson Terrace, 11505 Anderson Mill Rd., in Austin. The family has asked attendees to wear bright colors or tie dye and come with a toast or story to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local public library or Salvation Army. Read more about our wonderful Martha in the online memorial guestbook at cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 31, 2020