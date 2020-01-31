Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson Terrace
11505 Anderson Mill Rd.
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Webster Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Webster Hartley Obituary
HARTLEY, Martha Webster 67, passed away peacefully at sunrise on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. It was a beautiful sky full of color and light, just like her. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 13pm at Anderson Terrace, 11505 Anderson Mill Rd., in Austin. The family has asked attendees to wear bright colors or tie dye and come with a toast or story to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local public library or Salvation Army. Read more about our wonderful Martha in the online memorial guestbook at cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now