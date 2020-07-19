JOHNSON, Marthe Ellen TOGETHER AGAIN FOR ALWAYS 1926 2020 A long-time residence of Manchaca, Texas Martha Johnson passed away on July 15, 2020. Martha was born on September 20, 1926 to Ellen Bruce and Bob Johnson. She loved to sew and bake, her desserts were always the hit of gatherings, especially her chocolate cakes. She met her husband Chester Johnson at a barn dance, and they were married three months later on June 3rd 1945 and shared 67 joyous years together before his death in 2013. She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents. She is survived by nephews Robert (Dianne) Johnson, Rodger (Leona) Johnson, Henry (Loretta) Johnson and Charles Johnson and niece LaDon Mihleder and many cousins and dear friends. The family wishes to thank Sodalis Senior Living and Memory Care of Dripping Springs, Texas for the loving care they gave her these last four years, Magnolia Hospice for their loving care the past two months and especially many thanks to her hospice nurse Katy who gave Martha such loving care. God bless those that chose to serve as angles of hospice. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service will be private but lived streamed. Please go to https://www.facebook.com/ManchacaUMC
to view the service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in remembrance of Martha Johnson to Magnolia Hospice, LLC, 1250 E. Copeland Rd., Arlington, TX 76011, or Manchaca United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 460, Manchaca, TX 78652.