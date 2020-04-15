|
In loving memory of Martin Esteban Aleman April 15, 1980-March 21, 2002 "They will see his face, and his name will be on Their foreheads. There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of The sun, for the LORD God will give them light. And they will Reign for ever and ever." Revelation 22:4-5 Amid this "sea of Life", we celebrate your birthday. You were a blessing in our lives. Love your Mom and Dad, Monica and Joel
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 15, 2020