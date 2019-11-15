Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Manis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Anthony Manis


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Anthony Manis Obituary
MANIS, Martin Anthony Martin Anthony "Marty" Manis passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 54. Marty was born in Houston, Texas on March 11, 1960 to Matthew and Kay Manis, and attended Sharpstown High School there. He moved to Austin as a teenager and earned a paralegal certification. Marty remained interested in topics of law and current events throughout his life, and he always had an opinion supported by facts and hard-won experience. He taught himself IT, well enough to work for Dell for 4 years. He also worked for a time as a bartender and caterer and remained an excellent cook who enjoyed nothing better than feeding family. Marty was also an amateur philosopher and was working on his first book at the time of his death. He stayed every busy as a construction foreman with District 7 Waterproofing, visiting with family, and playing with his dog Feebee. His energy, determination, loyalty, intelligence, humor, and courage in dealing with anything life demanded of him will be greatly missed. Marty is survived by his wife Tania (Andrade); his son Mason, Mason's wife Breanna Manis and Mason's mother Lori Goggin, and his daughter Jacqueline Trevino; siblings Mike and Dawn Manis, Mark and Glenda Manis, Frank and Sheryl Maniscalco, Matt and Valerie Manis, and Mary and Greg Scott; nieces and nephews Matthew III, Madison, Katie, Allie, Scott, Jodie, Jamie, Eric, Magen, Ashtin, Michael, and Ryan; and by parents Matthew and Mary Manis Sr., and his beloved mother, Kay Pugh. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N Interstate 35, Pflugerville, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now