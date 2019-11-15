|
|
MANIS, Martin Anthony Martin Anthony "Marty" Manis passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 54. Marty was born in Houston, Texas on March 11, 1960 to Matthew and Kay Manis, and attended Sharpstown High School there. He moved to Austin as a teenager and earned a paralegal certification. Marty remained interested in topics of law and current events throughout his life, and he always had an opinion supported by facts and hard-won experience. He taught himself IT, well enough to work for Dell for 4 years. He also worked for a time as a bartender and caterer and remained an excellent cook who enjoyed nothing better than feeding family. Marty was also an amateur philosopher and was working on his first book at the time of his death. He stayed every busy as a construction foreman with District 7 Waterproofing, visiting with family, and playing with his dog Feebee. His energy, determination, loyalty, intelligence, humor, and courage in dealing with anything life demanded of him will be greatly missed. Marty is survived by his wife Tania (Andrade); his son Mason, Mason's wife Breanna Manis and Mason's mother Lori Goggin, and his daughter Jacqueline Trevino; siblings Mike and Dawn Manis, Mark and Glenda Manis, Frank and Sheryl Maniscalco, Matt and Valerie Manis, and Mary and Greg Scott; nieces and nephews Matthew III, Madison, Katie, Allie, Scott, Jodie, Jamie, Eric, Magen, Ashtin, Michael, and Ryan; and by parents Matthew and Mary Manis Sr., and his beloved mother, Kay Pugh. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N Interstate 35, Pflugerville, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019