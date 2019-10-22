|
|
CANTU, Martin Cayetano "Sapo" Martin Cayetano Cantu 'Sapo' Born 1/20/43 passed away 10/14/19. Martin was a fixture in East Austin for decades. He was known by many and loved by all. He is proceeded in death by his mother Deloras Lopez Cantu and children Mary Ann and Martin Cantu Jr. He is survived by grandchildren, Anthony and John Martin Cantu and Domingo Aguilar and 7 great grandchildren. Siblings still living include Janie Martinez, Jose Chemita Cantu and Marie Guadalupe Galvan. Pallbearers include Anthony Castillo, Anthony Cantu, John Martin Cantu, Johhny Cantu, Isiah and Chan McCaster. Viewing 9am-10am at Cook Walden Funeral Home 6100 N. Lamar. "Only in America"
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019