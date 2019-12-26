|
In loving memory of Martin Esteban Aleman April 15, 1980-March 21, 2002 On St. Stephen's Day (Dia de San Esteban) "Therefore, since we are Surrounded by so great a cloud Of witnesses, let us rid ourselves Of every burden and sin that Clings to us and persevere in Running the race that lies Before us while keeping our Eyes fixed on Jesus, the leader and perfecter of faith." Hebrews 12:1-2 We remember and honor you during this Christmas season, knowing that. We have a faithful witness in you, watching and giving us encouragement. Your Mom, Dad, Monica and Joel
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 26, 2019