Resources More Obituaries for Martin Elzy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Ivan Elzy

Obituary Condolences Flowers ELZY, Martin Ivan Austin resident Martin Elzy passed away on June 2, 2019 due to ALS. Martin was born in June 27, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois to Ruby Irene Elzy and Junior Dale Elzy of Sullivan, Illinois. Martin grew up among many beloved relatives and attended Sullivan High School where he played several sports, joined the student government, and sang for weddings. At Eastern Illinois University Martin completed his 1968 Bachelors in Education and 1969 Masters in History, earning EIU's 2006 Outstanding Graduate Alumnus Award. Martin spent one year teaching high school world history in Franklin, Ohio, before earning his 1975 Doctorate in History at Miami University of Ohio. Martin then began applying his love of history to a career as an archivist, first from 1973-74 at the National Archives in Washington DC and then at Austin's LBJ Presidential Library from 1974-81. Upon moving to the music city of Austin Martin joined the Austin Civic Chorus where he met his wife Mary in 1975. They were married in 1976 and their son Joshua was born in 1978. Their family relocated to Atlanta in 1981 when Martin helped establish the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, retiring as its Assistant Director in 2003. During his career Martin had several articles and book reviews published in historical and archival publications and newspapers. He served as president of the Society of Georgia Archivists and Georgia Association of Historians, co-director of the Georgia Archives Institute, and was a long-time member of the Organization of American Historians and Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations. After retiring to Austin, Martin had commentaries published by The Austin-American Statesman and Atlanta History. In 2004 Martin and Mary joined UT's LAMP (Learning Activities for Mature People) program, making many enduring friendships. Martin presented to different Austin groups on historical topics, including presidential libraries, first ladies, elections, and spies. Martin conducted interviews for oral history projects, volunteered reading for the blind and dyslexic, and continued his family tradition of making ice cream. Together Martin and Mary traveled extensively, volunteered as ushers at several Austin performance venues, and enjoyed the company of many relatives, colleagues, and friends. Martin was fortunate to be in good health until the last year of his life and in good spirits until his death at 71. Martin relished serving as one of the historians who maintain the fabric of our connection to the past, just as his gracious personality maintained so many friendships and relations. Martin is survived by his wife Mary, son Joshua, and Josh's wife Laura. We are all grateful for the support he was given in life and request that any giving in his memory be made to the ALS Association of Texas (www.alstexas.org/donate). Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries