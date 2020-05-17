Home

Martin P. Rangel Obituary
RANGEL, Martin P. Our beloved Martin P. Rangel, age 76, was called to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Lie in State will be held from 2:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 to allow everyone from the community to stop by and pay their respects at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Private visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. for immediate family and very close friends. Recitation of Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m and will be live streamed via facebook at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family and very close friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Sta. Julia Catholic Church, 900 Tillery St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020
