RANGEL, Martin P. Our beloved Martin P. Rangel, age 76, was called to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Lie in State will be held from 2:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020 to allow everyone from the community to stop by and pay their respects at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Private visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. for immediate family and very close friends. Recitation of Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m and will be live streamed via facebook at Mission Funeral Home - East Side. Private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family and very close friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Sta. Julia Catholic Church, 900 Tillery St., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020