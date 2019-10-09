|
RODRIGUEZ, Martina Louise Our beloved Martina "Tina" Louise Rodriguez, age 56, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 plus years, Reuben Gonzales; her parents, Cayetano Rodriguez and Manuela Sanchez, and her brother, Cayetano Rodriguez. Tina is survived by her children, Anthony Rodriguez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Meloney (David Haynes) Gonzales, Deborah (Todd) Patterson, Reuben Gonzales, Jr., Erica (Rick) Gonzales, Roxanne Castillo, Reuben (Stephanie Rodriguez) Gonzales III, Christopher Gonzales, Carolyn Gonzales, and Christopher Aguera; her beloved 30 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Carmen Rodriguez, John Manuel (Gloria) Rodriguez, Mary Helen (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, and Elizabeth (Joe Uribe) Rodriguez; her sister-in-law, Maria Rodriguez and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019