Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-4355
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Heritage
1615 East Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martina Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martina Louise Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martina Louise Rodriguez Obituary
RODRIGUEZ, Martina Louise Our beloved Martina "Tina" Louise Rodriguez, age 56, was called to our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 plus years, Reuben Gonzales; her parents, Cayetano Rodriguez and Manuela Sanchez, and her brother, Cayetano Rodriguez. Tina is survived by her children, Anthony Rodriguez, Jeremiah Rodriguez, Meloney (David Haynes) Gonzales, Deborah (Todd) Patterson, Reuben Gonzales, Jr., Erica (Rick) Gonzales, Roxanne Castillo, Reuben (Stephanie Rodriguez) Gonzales III, Christopher Gonzales, Carolyn Gonzales, and Christopher Aguera; her beloved 30 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; her siblings, Mary Carmen Rodriguez, John Manuel (Gloria) Rodriguez, Mary Helen (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, and Elizabeth (Joe Uribe) Rodriguez; her sister-in-law, Maria Rodriguez and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now