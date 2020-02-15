|
VELASQUEZ, Martina Martina was called by our Heavenly Father on February 12, 2020. She was born in Elroy, Texas on November 28, 1933 to Aurelio & Rosa Mata. Martina was employed by Jess Allman Garage & Body Shop for 34 years. She enjoyed spending time and hosting celebrations for family and friends. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Austin, and a life member of Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1805 and held various offices throughout her lifetime, she was also a member of Post 8787. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Rosa Mata; her sister, Georgia Hipolito and her brothers Manuel and Pete Mata. Martina is survived by her daughters, Diane and Gloria Velasquez; granddaughter Modesta and her father John Gonzales; brothers, Aurelio, Jr. (Jasinta), Joe (Anita), sisters, Eloisa Murillo, Lupe (Enrico) Reedy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Diane and Gloria wish to thank her caregiver, Mary Arrendondo, the IMCU staff at Seton Hospital and Kindred Hospice for their support, guidance and sensitivity during this emotional time. The family will receive friends at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020 at St Louis Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery at 3650 S. IH-35 in Austin. Pallbearers: Martin Hipolito, Richard Murillo, Andrew Velasquez, Michael Velasquez, Phillip Velasquez and David Carrizales. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , American Diabetes Association or the . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020