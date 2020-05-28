|
|
TURNER, Marvin Edward Marvin Edward Turner, 87 of Marble Falls passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Bertram, TX to William E. and Ozena Varner Turner. Marvin served his country during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his son, Marvin (Carolyn) Turner of Waco and their children, Casey (Chris) Gauntt, Eric (Erica) Turner and Brad Turner; son, Michael (Paula) Turner of Edna and their children, Brandy (Brenn) Green, Paul (Danielle) Turner, Kara (Donald) Kovar,; daughter, Melanie (Clinton) Haydon of Pontotoc, TX and their children, Melissa (Darrell) Jordan and Colt Haydon. Mr. Turner's great grandchildren include Michael's grandchildren, Daniel Jackson, Elijah Looney, Kameryn Norris, Trysten Norris, Lincoln Turner, Liberty Kovar, Steven Kovar, Isabella Kovar, Carter Kovar and Bryce Kovar; Marvin's grandchildren, Cade Gauntt, Makayla Ernst, Kevin Turner, Mattisen Thorpe, Tailor Turner and Melanie's grandchildren, Sarah Jordan, Mandy Jordan, Lee Collins, Haylee Haydon and Corbin Haydon. In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Jo English Turner. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Smithwick Cemetery in Marble Falls, TX. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020