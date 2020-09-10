1/1
Marvin James King Jr.
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KING JR., Marvin James Age 47, of Austin died Tuesday, September 1st. He was born in Austin, TX on March 23, 1973, a son of Carita (Bell) Guyton, of Austin, TX and Marvin King, Sr. The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/ accounts/ 7325565/ marvinkingjr) will be 2PM on Saturday, September 12th at Mt. Sinai M. Baptist Church under the direction of Freedom Home BC with Pastor Oscar Howard officiating. The dress attire for this celebration is casual U.T. jerseys and colors. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 11th at Freedom Home Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Freedom Home Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mt. Sinai M. Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin
1309 E. 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 213-4115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Life Celebration by Franklin - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved