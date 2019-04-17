KIPP, Marvin Lee James Funeral Services for Marvin Kipp, 88, of Winchester, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Winchester with Rev. Nate Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Marvin Lee James Kipp was born on March 8, 1931 in Giddings, to Martin & Sophie (Grimm) Kipp. He married Elizabeth Kleiber on November 18, 1951 in Winchester. For over 50 years, he worked at Covert Buick in Austin. Marvin died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home in Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; his in-laws; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Marvin is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Elizabeth Kipp of Winchester; one son and daughter-in-law, James & Cynthia Kipp of Spicewood; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia & Thomas Cave of Richardson, and Carol & Joe Stewart of Austin; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; three brothers-in-law, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 700 Frio St., Winchester, TX 78945 or to the Winchester Area Volunteer Fire Department, 8810 FM 153, Winchester, TX 78945. Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary