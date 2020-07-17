CORTINAS, Mary Alice Sifuentes September 5, 1958 to July 11, 2020 Mrs. Mary Alice Sifuentes Cortinas, 61 was born on September 5, 1958 in Bryan, Texas and resided in Bryan, Texas. She moved to Austin, Texas in 1996. She retired from the State House of Representatives and Texas A&M University after 40 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary Alice was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Munoz Sifuentes Sr.; and her mother Rosa Martinez Sifuentes. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Paul Cortinas; sons, Gilbert Diaz of Austin TX, Mark Diaz of Austin TX; daughter, Michelle Diaz of Bryan TX; brothers, Joe Sifuentes Jr. of Dallas TX, Paul Sifuentes/Trinidad of Giddings TX; 9 nephews; 2 nieces; and 4 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, followed by her Rosary at 7:00 PM. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday July 20, 2020 at Assumption Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews: Joseph Sifuentez, Sam Sifuentez, Steven Sifuentes, Adrian Sifuentes, Patrick Sifuentes, and Christopher Sifuentes. Honorary pallbearer will be her grandson Nathaniel Lopez. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
