Dr. Mary Ann Acevedo
ACEVEDO, Dr. Mary Ann Dr. Mary Ann Acevedo, 77, beloved mother and sister, was called to her eternal rest on September 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezequiel (Ed) and Josephine Acevedo, husband, Howard Dax McCracken, and sisters, Camille and Ellen Acevedo. Mary Ann was born in Austin, TX and was a proud Longhorn who earned 3 degrees from UT Austin, culminating in a Ph.D. in speech pathology. While living & working in Austin, she met her husband, Dax McCracken. She is survived by her sisters, Nelda Acevedo, Loretta Acevedo and her husband, Stephen Stein, brother-in-law, Dean Beebe; daughter, Megan and her husband, Dr. Walter (Jimmy) Shuham, granddaughters, Josephine and Penelope Shuham; step-son, Dax and his wife, Jennifer McCracken, granddaughters, Madeleine, Vivienne, Mary Margaret, and Elizabeth McCracken; step-daughter, Marci DeClaris, grandchildren, Alexandra and David Moradi, Victoria and Cole DeClaris, and great grandchildren, Noah and Scarlett Moradi; step-daughter, Margaret McCracken and her husband, Joel Plotch, and grandson, Solomon Plotch. Mary Ann died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. Until the very end she maintained her vivacity for life through weekly Zoom calls with family, pool parties with her sisters, and avoidance of linking emails to her phone. Please remember to vote and Hook 'em Horns! For a longer obituary, information about services, connecting with the family, and donations in lieu of flowers, please visit the below website. https://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/obituary/501496/Mary-Ann-Acevedo/


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 9, 2020.
