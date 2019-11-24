|
BEATTY, Mary Ann Mary Ann "MeAnn" Beatty, was called home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Mary Ann was born January 27, 1933 to Earl and Ruth Walker in Austin, Texas. While attending Thomas Edison High in San Antonio, she met the love of her life, Will. They were married in April of 1951. Mary Ann was a talented artist and enjoyed oil painting, working in the garden, sewing, reading, and being with her family and friends. Mary Ann was always kind and caring, putting the needs of others before her own. She is survived by her sister Edna Matis; daughter Vickey Kosarek and son-in-law Tommy; daughter Cindy Steele and son-in-law Michael; granddaughter Faith Benitez and husband Benjamin; grandson Alex Kosarek and wife Allison; and great granddaughter Penelope Kosarek. She is also survived by numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews, numerous other families, "neighbor in-laws," and friends. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home on Frontier Trail; her service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services to follow at Masonic Cemetery in Johnson City, Texas. The family wishes to express our gratitude to Hospice Austin for their support and care; and the staff at Brookdale Beckett Meadows for their guidance and loving care of our mama. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice Austin, or a charity to benefit children or animals.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019