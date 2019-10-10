|
|
BRADFIELD, Mary Ann Latham Mary Ann Latham Bradfield joined her beloved husband, Thomas Walling Bradfield, in Heaven, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Mary Ann was born on September 13, 1926 in Groesbeck, Texas. Her parents were Ruth Cox Latham and Eugene Louis Latham; she had two older brothers, Louis and John. The family was raised in Colorado City, TX, and as a young girl, Mary Ann often rode her horse, Sweetheart, to school; she was also known to occasionally barrel race with Sweetheart in the local rodeo. In high school, she enjoyed being a cheerleader, and pep squad participant, and her senior year she was elected Homecoming Queen. After graduating from high school, Mary Ann joined her parents in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Her father was with an oil company and it was necessary for him to move from time to time. After two years at the University of Arkansas and paying out-of-state tuition, her father said that was enough and they moved back to Texas. She attended TCU until she was accepted to the University of Texas, where she pledged Tri Delta Sorority and graduated with a degree in Sociology. It was in Austin her senior year, that Mary Ann met Tom upon his return from the Naval Air Corps. Tom had already graduated from UT, but he returned to play Intramural baseball for his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. Upon her graduation a year later, they married on October 15, 1949. They bought a home in Austin, and had three daughters. Mary Ann was the ultimate homemaker, while Tom went into business with his father after the war, in home building and land development. The family business (first known as Walling & Bradfield, then Bradfield & Brush, Bradfield, Cummins & Gore, and later Bradfield & Cummins) developed subdivisions in Wilshirewood, Pemberton Heights, Belmont Parkway, Colorado Foothills, and Highland Hills. Mary Ann and Tom enjoyed entertaining and spending time with their life long friends at their South Texas and Junction hill country places, and particularly at their Rockport coastal home. She especially delighted in time spent with the gals in her hamburger group, sewing club, and the Faith Class members of Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Mary Ann was fun loving! She loved music and dancing, travel and the outdoors, whether walks in the country, fishing at the coast, or playing tennis with her girlfriends. She was full of fun and loved her three daughters! She was a dedicated mother, wife, and fabulous cook, and a wonderful companion to Tom. 'Nana' was a loving grandmother to seven, and lived to see the addition of six great granddaughters with another one on the way and one great grandson! She volunteered at St. David's Hospital as a candy striper, a PTA volunteer at Casis, O. Henry, and Austin High School. She was a longtime member of the Helping Hand Home for Children, served on the Board as Secretary, and President of Tri Delta Alumnae, a member of the Dance Club, Symphony League, Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Docent of the Governor's Mansion, Westwood Country Club, Headliners, and Austin Country Club. Mary Ann enjoyed the later years of her life at her home, with family all around. We are forever grateful for the love, care, and concern to her dedicated caregivers of Texas Home Care Partners, Kindred Hospice and Hospice Austin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Walling Bradfield, and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Heiser. She is survived by daughter Becky Bradfield Heiser (Robert, Jr.), grandchildren Bradfield Walling Heiser (Lindsey), Robert Harris Heiser III, Jenny Heiser Ozee (Matt), and great granddaughters, Ellis Latham and Bowen Nell Heiser, and Latham Elizabeth Ozee and great grandson Johnnie Bryant Ozee; daughter Lindy Bradfield Stockdale (Joe, II.), grandchildren Joseph Shields Stockdale III, Tom Bradfield Stockdale (Kimmy), Melinda Stockdale Layne (Chris), and great granddaughters, Tess Lorays and Elle Louise Stockdale and soon to be Latham Christine Layne; and daughter Jennifer Bradfield McGaughy (Tom, Jr.), grandchildren Thomas Elkin McGaughy III (Margo) and Mary McGaughy Collis (Chris) and great granddaughter, Bradfield Margaret Collis. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, 2601 Exposition Blvd, Austin, Texas 78703. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Helping Hand Home for Children, Austin Humane Society or your . Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019