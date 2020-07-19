MCPHAUL, Mary Ann Valdes Mary Ann (Valdes) McPhaul of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Mary Ann was born in 1931, the only child of Vincent and Macaria Valdes. Mary Ann attended Becker Elementary School and Fulmore Junior High School. She graduated from Austin High School in 1948 where she excelled in theatre and drama as a member of the Red Dragons. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1952 with a Bachelor's in Home Economics. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and a proud lifetime member of Texas Exes. On October 15, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart John Arthur McPhaul of Austin, Texas and together they raised five children. She lovingly volunteered as homeroom mother to each of her children during their time at Eanes Elementary. Mary Ann was welcoming to all and her home was often full of family, friends, and neighbors. As she herself put it, "I'm not a housewife, I'm a homemaker." She provided support, encouragement, and advice to her children even into adulthood. She brought a smile and sparkle to all who knew her and she will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest child, John Vincent (Pancho) McPhaul. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 69 years, John; four children: Mike McPhaul of Lubbock, Jane Smith (Michael) of College Station, Glenn McPhaul (Patricia) of San Antonio, and Julie McPhaul of Austin as well as daughter-in-law Carol McPhaul of Austin. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Michael McPhaul (Becky), John W. McPhaul, Stephen Smith (Jennifer), Kathleen Pedersen (Mark), Mariana Skinner (McKenzi) and Barrett McPhaul (Shelby). She is also survived by four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Caves Road, Austin, TX. Interment will immediately follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, TX. Visitation will be held in the church foyer beginning at 10 am before the mass. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Pallbearers are her sons, grandsons, and son-in-law. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the 4th Floor Memory Care Staff at Querencia Barton Creek for their dedicated and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Ann McPhaul may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Caves Road, Austin, TX 78746. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.