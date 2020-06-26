SMITH, Mary Ann Mary Ann Soileau Smith, age 82 of Travis Peak, Texas, passed from this life on June 18, 2020 after a short illness. Mary Ann was born in Jennings, Louisiana. She married David Lynn Smith in 1956. David was in the Air Force stationed in Alaska and married Mary Ann while on leave in Galveston. Mary Ann and David had three children and lived in various countries, including Tokyo, Japan and Berlin, Germany. After David retired from the Air Force in 1972, they settled in Austin, TX. Mary Ann worked for IRS and retired in 1989. She was a loving wife and mother and a devout Catholic. Her grandsons brought her joy and she loved her family dearly. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband David Lynn Smith, brother Nujie Soileau and parents Anna Mae Fontenot Davis and Alie Soileau. She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Ann Marie Smith Wilder, Judith Lynn Smith Allen and son David Lynn Smith II. She is also survived by 5 grandsons Richard Allen Wilcox Jr., Ryan David Wilcox, Gary Keith Wilder Jr., Mitchell Evan Wilder, Cameron David Smith and one great grandson Gavin W. Wilcox. A viewing will be held Monday, June 29th from 6pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls, TX. Services for Mary Ann will be held at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Lake in Lago Vista, TX on Tuesday, June 30th at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX, where she will be interred with her husband David Lynn Smith following a short ceremony at the cemetery. Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, Texas



