CAUSEY, Mary Ann Tootsie Mary Ann "Tootsie" Causey, 55, of Killeen died Thursday, June 11th. She was born in Lafayette, LA on February 17, 1965, a daughter of the late Mary Lou (Toussaint) and Joseph Washington. Mary was the loving wife of Aaron W. Causey, Sr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 10AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/marycausey) on Saturday, June 20th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday June 19th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 18, 2020.