RISICA, Mary Attal Mary Attal Risica completed her journey and passed away on June 12, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure. Mary was born on July 16th 1935, attended Austin High School and was a life long resident of the Austin and Pflugerville areas. Mary was a loving a devoted wife to her late husband Joseph Rizzo with whom she raised her two children. Sadly in 1981 Joe lost his two year battle with ALS at age 51. In 1984 she married her current husband Sam Risica and they shared a lovely home in Pflugerville for the past 35 years. Mary was extremely proud of being a native Austinite and of her Lebanese heritage. She loved telling stories about "Old Austin" and visiting restaurants such as "The Stallion", "Jaimes Mexican Village" and "El Patio". She often spoke of many trips walking with her sisters from their home on Helms St near 32nd St all the way downtown. In her youth there were several Lebanese owned businesses in the downtown and Sixth Street area. She said it was such fun going downtown since it was like a "Lebanese reunion" visiting several businesses that were owned by the Attal, Ferris, Kouri, Jabour, Joseph and Nicholas families. Other precious memories included attending and helping with the Mediterranean Festival held at St Elias Church. Mary was a blessing to her family, friends and everyone who met her. She was always positive and had a beautiful smile along with those gorgeous blue eyes. Mary will always be re membered for warm and generous spirit and also for her quiet and loving mannerism. Mary loved to dance and sing. She truly enjoyed every minute spent with family and friends and had such an infectious laugh. God has lifted one of his angels from this earth and into his arms. Proceeded in death were her parents, Tom Moses Attal and Mother Frances Kouri Attal, her late husband Joseph Mario Rizzo, brother Tom Attal Jr., Sister Bernice Joseph and Sister Emma Nicholas. She leaves behind her husband Sam Risica, her son Anthony Rizzo and daughter Annette Rizzo. Also, she leaves behind her sister Doris Potts (Bill) whom she adored as much as life itself and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The Family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Cardiologist Dr. Robert Wozniak and the 3rdfloor South staff of nurses and techs at St David's North Austin Hospital for their compassionate care. In addition, special thanks to Pat Joseph, Rose and Gina Cabrera for your loving support and kindness through the years. Rest peacefully Mary you will be missed.. A Memorial service will be on Saturday June 22nd 3:30pm at Cook-Walden Capital Park 14501 N. IH-35. Burial service will be held at the adjacent Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary