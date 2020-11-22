1/1
Mary Botsford Goens
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOENS, Mary Botsford 1933 - 2020 Mary Goens died peacefully Thursday, November 12th at the age of 86, a lifetime traveler in her final loving home, Rocky Hollow Lake House, Georgetown, Texas. Mary was born December 4, 1933 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Martha and Everett Lane, the fifth of eight children. The family moved to California, dustbowl immigrants, where Mary became an orphan at eight. At age 11, Mary was fostered then later adopted by Sherwood and Lois Botsford, gaining two sisters and moving to Cincinnati, Ohio. Mary met Duane "Tim" Goens, Greenville, Ohio while both were attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. They married March 3, 1953, raising three girls in Ohio, Nevada, California, and finally settling on Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colorado. Bucking expectations for women in the 1950s, Mary worked part-time and steadily pursued higher education while she and Tim raised their family. She received her PhD in literature from University of California, Irvine in 1971. After Tim's untimely death in 1981, Mary hit the road as a traveler physically and metaphorically. She drove from coast-to-coast many times visiting family and friends, writing, seeking adventures, creating multiple homes in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM. At times her "home" was her Airstream, her immense intelligence, self-awareness, and compassion. Mary is survived by her daughters, Karen Goens (Michael) of Bellingham & Orcas, Washington; Judy Goens (Greg) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Beth Goens (Joe) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her sister Lois Mills of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, John Barr (Grace) of Austin, Texas; Michael (Abby) and Maia Sterling Goens of Bellingham, Washington; Benjamin Masserano (Jessi) of Dallas, Texas; and her great grandchildren, Benjamin, Sequoia, and Sophia of Bellingham, Washington. She is also survived by Tim's brother Harold Goens, of Dayton, Ohio and most beloved sister, Cleo Mason of Columbus, Ohio and their families. Please visit Ramseyfuneral.com to send a card to Mary's daughters with your email address if you wish to be invited to Mary's memorial service sometime in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown
5600 WILLIAMS DR
Georgetown, TX 78633
512-869-7775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved