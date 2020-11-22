GOENS, Mary Botsford 1933 - 2020 Mary Goens died peacefully Thursday, November 12th at the age of 86, a lifetime traveler in her final loving home, Rocky Hollow Lake House, Georgetown, Texas. Mary was born December 4, 1933 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Martha and Everett Lane, the fifth of eight children. The family moved to California, dustbowl immigrants, where Mary became an orphan at eight. At age 11, Mary was fostered then later adopted by Sherwood and Lois Botsford, gaining two sisters and moving to Cincinnati, Ohio. Mary met Duane "Tim" Goens, Greenville, Ohio while both were attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. They married March 3, 1953, raising three girls in Ohio, Nevada, California, and finally settling on Lookout Mountain in Golden, Colorado. Bucking expectations for women in the 1950s, Mary worked part-time and steadily pursued higher education while she and Tim raised their family. She received her PhD in literature from University of California, Irvine in 1971. After Tim's untimely death in 1981, Mary hit the road as a traveler physically and metaphorically. She drove from coast-to-coast many times visiting family and friends, writing, seeking adventures, creating multiple homes in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM. At times her "home" was her Airstream, her immense intelligence, self-awareness, and compassion. Mary is survived by her daughters, Karen Goens (Michael) of Bellingham & Orcas, Washington; Judy Goens (Greg) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Beth Goens (Joe) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her sister Lois Mills of Columbus, Ohio; her grandchildren, John Barr (Grace) of Austin, Texas; Michael (Abby) and Maia Sterling Goens of Bellingham, Washington; Benjamin Masserano (Jessi) of Dallas, Texas; and her great grandchildren, Benjamin, Sequoia, and Sophia of Bellingham, Washington. She is also survived by Tim's brother Harold Goens, of Dayton, Ohio and most beloved sister, Cleo Mason of Columbus, Ohio and their families. Please visit Ramseyfuneral.com
