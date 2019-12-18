|
|
MITCHELL, Mary Conn Mary Conn Mitchell, 85, passed away peacefully Monday December 16, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. She was one of nine children born to Nora and Hugh L. Conn on May 31, 1934 in Hoxie, Kansas. She moved to Austin, Texas at three years of age and graduated from Austin High School in 1952. She met the love of her life, Tucker Mitchell at the age of 14 and they later married in 1953. After a few years of Air Force life, they settled in Austin. Mary was devoted to her family and spent many years as a stay at home mom. She was also a dedicated Sunday school teacher, at Hyde Park Baptist Church teaching 1st grade for over 30 years. Mary worked for the Austin Independent School District administration for many years before retiring in 1998. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, of 66 years, Tucker Mitchell. Mary is survived by her sons Bob Mitchell, Gary Mitchell and wife Frances, daughter Lynda Bower and husband David; grandchildren Laura, David, Jenny and Ashlie, Kristyn and Kendall, Sam, Sean, , and great grandson Clark. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 19 at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park. Services will be December 20 at 10am at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send contributions to .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 18, 2019