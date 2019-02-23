Home

Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
HALSELL, Mary Elena Our Beloved Mary Elena Halsell, age 73, of Cedar Creek, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Refugia Briones; children, Deborah Halsell and Steven Castillo; and siblings, Lily Briones, Margarita Briones, Modesto Briones, and Danny Briones. She is survived by her children, Amy Halsell, Jennifer Halsell, Arthur Shawn Castillo (Candi), and Mark Acosta; grandchildren, DeeDee Halsell, Divina Sosa, Amanda Briones, Ashlee Valdez, Makayla Dominguez, Joshua Dominguez, Noah Vasquez, Jayla Castillo, Steven Joel Castillo, Savannah Castillo, Aniyah Castillo, Mariah Castillo, and Serianna Castillo; and 11 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her siblings, Beatrice Haros, Joe Briones, Jr., Jimmy Briones, Annie Rodriguez, Orfalinda Orta, Dolores Briones, David Briones, Carlos Briones, Joel Briones, Olga Briones, Gilbert Briones, Richard Briones, Michael Briones, and numerous other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 South First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. This will conclude services. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019
