YORK, Mary Elizabeth (Cuba) Reed Mary Elizabeth (Cuba) Reed York, was born on February 11, 1925, in Taylor, Texas to the late John and Albina (Jansa) Cuba. She was the 12th of 13 children and the last of her brothers and sisters to reach her final rest. Her passing marks the end of an era in our family. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Taylor where she shared in the chores and worked the fields along with her siblings. She was proud of her family and Czech heritage and lived her life adhering to the values that were instilled in her while growing up. She was a loving mother, wife, homemaker and business woman. She would always make time to plant beautiful flower and vegetable gardens that were the envy of the neighborhood. She loved to fish for crappie with a cane pole as well as play dominos and cards with friends. Most of all, she loved to dance and dance some more. All of these are a reflection of her heritage and who she was. You would often find Mary with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes revealing her good natured, mischievous personality. Her unfiltered irreverent wit could make you laugh and blush at the same time. She was an unpretentious woman who lived life her way and brought joy to those who knew her. She will be sorely missed but will always hold a special place in our hearts. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law George and Barbara Reed as well as many nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by husbands Oakley Reed and Horace York, her daughter Linda Reed and twelve brothers and sisters. A special tribute with appreciation goes to friends and caregivers who provided her with the best quality of life possible during her last years, including the staff and caregivers at Carol Ann's Home and Embrace Hospice of San Antonio. The funeral will be on Tuesday, July 16, in Taylor, Texas at the Taylor Brethren Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the funeral service at 11:00 am. Following the service, there will be a meal at the church. The burial will be in Belton, Texas at 2:00 pm at the North Belton Cemetery. For those who wish to attend, the funeral processional will leave the church at 1:00 pm. Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019