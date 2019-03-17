|
|
RICHTER, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Richter, age 87, passed away on March 13th 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born January 25, 1932 to Louis and Ellanora Wittler in San Antonio Tx. Viewing and Rosary 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 20th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress, Austin Texas. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Thursday, March 21 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery No. 1, Pleasanton, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019