Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish South
2620 S. Congress Ave.
Austin, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
126 W. Oltorf
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Richter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Richter


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Richter Obituary
RICHTER, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Richter, age 87, passed away on March 13th 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born January 25, 1932 to Louis and Ellanora Wittler in San Antonio Tx. Viewing and Rosary 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 20th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress, Austin Texas. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Thursday, March 21 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrews Cemetery No. 1, Pleasanton, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now