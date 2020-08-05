1/1
Mary Elizabeth Vaeth
1944 - 2020
VAETH, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth Vaeth, 76, passed away on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock, TX, after a long struggle with ALS. Mary was born in Austin, TX on January 18, 1944 to Mary Abraham and John "Jack" Vaeth. Mary graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1962 and enjoyed a career in insurance with Farmers Insurance until retirement. She also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and spending time with her nieces and their families. Mary is survived by her father John; brother John Jr.; niece Carrie Keiper and husband Robert, and their son Branden; niece Stacey Dries and husband Kevin, and their children Lincoln, Reagan, McKinley, and Jackson; and her brother-in-law Ed Wallace. Mary was proceeded in death by her mother Mary, her sister Jackie Wallace, and her sister-in-law Ellen Vaeth. We would like to thank Dr. "Chris" Stewart for all his care for Mary during her time with us and Visiting Angles for the care given to Mary during her time at home. Special thanks to The Springs Rehabilitation and Long-term care for the care given to Mary in last few months of her life, and to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock for the care given to Mary in her final hours. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 5:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, at Cook Walden North Lamar Funeral Home in Austin, TX. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Austin, TX, with Graveside Service to immediately follow at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
AUG
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
AUG
8
Graveside service
Assumption Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Funeral Home
6100 North Lamar
Austin, TX 78752
5124545611
