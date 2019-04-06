CRUMLEY, Mary Ella Mary Ella Crumley, 89, departed this life for one with the redeemed on April 3, 2019. Mary was born on April 24, 1929, to Silas Jarrell and Jonnie Irene Moore in Tow, Texas. Mary moved with her family to the Dripping Springs community in 1942. She graduated from Dripping Springs High School in 1946. On September 29, 1949, she married the love of her life, Marvin Eugene Crumley. They spent the first part of their married life in Austin, Texas, and then returned to the Dripping Springs community in 1971. Mary and Marvin were blessed with three children to nurture and love. Mary found her calling as a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Above all, Mary found her number one calling to faithfully follow her Lord and Savior. As a faithful follower of God, she joyfully and selflessly strived to serve and meet the needs of so many during her life on this Earth. Mary was a tremendous blessing to her loved ones and was blessed greatly during her 89 years by family, church family, friends, and especially by her devoted and loving husband of more than 69 years. The blessings that she is now receiving are beyond measure. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her husband Marvin, one brother, three children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the Dripping Springs Church of Christ, Dripping Springs, Texas. Graveside service following at Phillips Cemetery, Dripping Springs, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary