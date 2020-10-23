1/1
Mary Ellen Christal Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Mary Ellen Christal Mary Ellen Christal Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends especially her loving husband James "Smitty" Smith of 57 years; daughter Rebecca Reed and husband James; granddaughter Heather Spence and husband Xavier; grandson James Andrew Reed; and great grandchildren Remedy Christal and Lincoln Scott. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4600 Manchaca Rd, Austin. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin. Share condolences at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749. 512-892-1172


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
5128921172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved