SMITH, Mary Ellen Christal Mary Ellen Christal Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. She leaves behind many loving family members and friends especially her loving husband James "Smitty" Smith of 57 years; daughter Rebecca Reed and husband James; granddaughter Heather Spence and husband Xavier; grandson James Andrew Reed; and great grandchildren Remedy Christal and Lincoln Scott. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4600 Manchaca Rd, Austin. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin. Share condolences at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park, 6300 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749. 512-892-1172