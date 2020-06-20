BARNARD, Mary Ellen Dodson Born March 30, 1934. Went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great, great grandmother and friend will be missed. She is survived by three sons Roy Barnard of Bastrop, Carl Barnard of Canyon Lake, Ronald Barnard of Bastrop and one daughter, Lisa Barnard of Bastrop. She loved going to church, listening to Southern Gospel music and reading the Bible. She carried a New Testament with her everywhere she went. She was known for her chocolate, peanut butter fudgy candy and her love for walking. A Memorial Service is set for Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center located at 1096 Hwy. 71W, Bastrop, TX, 78602. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Austin's Christopher House, 2820 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., Austin, TX 78702.



